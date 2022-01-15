Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.16

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.16 and traded as high as $54.00. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 183 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth $472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 18.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

