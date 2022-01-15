Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €28.50 ($32.39) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.52 ($35.82).

ETR:SZG opened at €36.32 ($41.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €20.41 ($23.19) and a fifty-two week high of €35.08 ($39.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.03.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

