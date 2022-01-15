Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lessened its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.17% of Sandbridge X2 worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandbridge X2 stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Sandbridge X2 Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

