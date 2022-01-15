Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2022

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCHYY traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 222,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sands China has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.