Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCHYY traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 222,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sands China has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHYY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

