Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $431.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $486.21.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $391.66 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

