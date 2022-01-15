Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SANP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,994,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,892,906. Santo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
Santo Mining Company Profile
