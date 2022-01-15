Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SANP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,994,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,892,906. Santo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corp. engages in the operation of an internet portal for dentists and patients that enables access to dental information. The company was founded on July 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

