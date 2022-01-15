SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

Shares of SAP opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.75. SAP has a 52 week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

