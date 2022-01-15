SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a twelve month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a market cap of $142.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €123.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.75.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

