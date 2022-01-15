SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $115.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.67.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $151.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Analysts predict that SAP will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

