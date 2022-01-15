SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $115.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.67.
SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $151.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
