Sara Bonstein Sells 1,154 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INSM stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,304,000 after buying an additional 194,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

