Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of STSA opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 225,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,505. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.