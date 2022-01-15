Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $78.43 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.