Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $383,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Shares of CB opened at $196.26 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.