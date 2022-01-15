Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $341,000 in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of First Western Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $102,035.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,495 shares of company stock valued at $875,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

