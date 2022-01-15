Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE:NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

