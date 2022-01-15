Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $181.12 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.83 and its 200-day moving average is $252.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,616 shares of company stock worth $130,644,985 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

