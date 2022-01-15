Schroders (LON:SDR) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,930 ($53.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($49.88) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,742.50 ($50.80).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,449 ($46.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,548.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,610.17. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 3,318 ($45.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($53.12).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

