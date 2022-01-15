Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $85,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,469,000 after purchasing an additional 550,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after purchasing an additional 527,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.31 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90.

