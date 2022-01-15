Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $89.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

