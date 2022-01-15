ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Up 176.2% in December

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $485,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $369,000.

SCOB opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

