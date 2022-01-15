Scotiabank Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$16.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MEGEF. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. MEG Energy has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $11.41.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

