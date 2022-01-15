Scotiabank Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO opened at C$4.47 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.