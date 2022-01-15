ScPrime 1-Day Volume Tops $159,508.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $97.36 million and approximately $159,508.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00005630 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,267,627 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

