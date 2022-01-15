Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $175.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a one year low of $168.00 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.