Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

