Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:PJT opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

