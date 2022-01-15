Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($8.40) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.70). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.54) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,672 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,052 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 716,030 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in American Airlines Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

