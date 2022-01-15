SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to post sales of $52.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $52.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $186.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEMrush.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of SEMR traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,893. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,046 shares of company stock valued at $18,139,495 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

