Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

