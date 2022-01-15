Sessia (KICKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $283,756.63

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sessia has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $283,756.63 and approximately $11,911.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

