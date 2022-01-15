SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,423 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $524.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

