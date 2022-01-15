SG Americas Securities LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.