SG Americas Securities LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

