SG Americas Securities LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 883.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,008 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

