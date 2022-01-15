SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 266,081 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

