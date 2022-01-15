SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.