SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Up 224.7% in December

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a growth of 224.7% from the December 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SBET opened at $1.79 on Friday. SharpLink Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

