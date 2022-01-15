Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after buying an additional 87,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $2,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.