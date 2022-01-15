Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

ASCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.79) to GBX 490 ($6.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 451.67 ($6.13).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 375 ($5.09) on Friday. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 322.20 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 414.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.41.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

