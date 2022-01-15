Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Declines By 53.1%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.
About Airports of Thailand Public
