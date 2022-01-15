Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Declines By 53.1%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.