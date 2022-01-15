Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Drops By 81.9%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $42.18 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

