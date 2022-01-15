Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Grows By 504.7%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 504.7% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BMEZ stock traded down 0.55 on Friday, hitting 22.48. 306,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,930. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 22.23 and a twelve month high of 30.94.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.