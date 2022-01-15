Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Increases By 188.8%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 188.8% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,457 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 74.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 158,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,735 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter worth $856,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 24.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BSL traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.44. 44,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

