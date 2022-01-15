Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Grows By 276.5%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 276.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.18.

DSDVY traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $106.13. 38,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,061. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $133.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

