Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Decreases By 61.0%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 114,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.20. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

