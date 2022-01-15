Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Decreases By 95.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALI. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,209,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,785,000 after buying an additional 231,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 1,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

