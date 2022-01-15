Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Rises By 407.1%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,500 shares, an increase of 407.1% from the December 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

BHAT opened at $0.41 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.