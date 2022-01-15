Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Drops By 85.2%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $73.19. 14,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,989. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
