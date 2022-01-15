Short Interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Declines By 59.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 976,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,444. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

