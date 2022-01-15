Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Declines By 85.7%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.95. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

In other Gulf Resources news, CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $142,500. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

